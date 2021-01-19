Last updated on .From the section League Two

Crawley Town are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, beating Premier League club Leeds United to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup

Tuesday's League Two fixture between Crawley Town and Stevenage has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Crawley.

The Reds are unable to fulfil the fixture because of positive tests and the need for others to self-isolate.

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with English Football League regulations.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

In a statement on the club website, external-link Crawley said the club is "continuing to work with the EFL, Football Association and Public Health England to ensure the safety of all players".

A further announcement regarding future fixtures, including Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Championship club Bournemouth, will be made in due course.