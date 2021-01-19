Morecambe v Walsall

MorecambeMorecambe19:00WalsallWalsall
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|2
|Newport
|21
|11
|6
|4
|31
|21
|10
|39
|3
|Cambridge
|23
|11
|5
|7
|36
|22
|14
|38
|4
|Forest Green
|22
|10
|8
|4
|28
|19
|9
|38
|5
|Salford
|23
|10
|7
|6
|29
|17
|12
|37
|6
|Cheltenham
|22
|10
|6
|6
|31
|22
|9
|36
|7
|Leyton Orient
|23
|11
|3
|9
|34
|26
|8
|36
|8
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|9
|Morecambe
|21
|10
|4
|7
|27
|32
|-5
|34
|10
|Exeter
|20
|8
|8
|4
|41
|27
|14
|32
|11
|Walsall
|23
|7
|10
|6
|28
|31
|-3
|31
|12
|Colchester
|22
|7
|9
|6
|28
|30
|-2
|30
|13
|Mansfield
|23
|6
|11
|6
|31
|30
|1
|29
|14
|Port Vale
|24
|8
|5
|11
|33
|34
|-1
|29
|15
|Tranmere
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|25
|-2
|29
|16
|Oldham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|28
|17
|Bolton
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27
|35
|-8
|28
|18
|Harrogate
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|26
|-4
|25
|19
|Bradford
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|24
|20
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|30
|32
|-2
|23
|21
|Scunthorpe
|23
|7
|2
|14
|22
|34
|-12
|23
|22
|Stevenage
|21
|4
|9
|8
|16
|22
|-6
|21
|23
|Grimsby
|24
|5
|6
|13
|19
|40
|-21
|21
|24
|Southend
|22
|5
|5
|12
|14
|33
|-19
|20