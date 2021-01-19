League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport21116431211039
3Cambridge23115736221438
4Forest Green2210842819938
5Salford23107629171237
6Cheltenham2210663122936
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Crawley229763428634
9Morecambe2110472732-534
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall2371062831-331
12Colchester227962830-230
13Mansfield2361163130129
14Port Vale2485113334-129
15Tranmere218582325-229
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2255121433-1920
