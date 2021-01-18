West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Robert Snodgrass joined West Brom from West Ham earlier this month after three years with the Hammers

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is expected to be fit to start his second game in four days despite an injury-interrupted season.

Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are among those pushing for a recall.

Robert Snodgrass makes a swift return to the London Stadium with new club West Brom, while Conor Gallagher is available after a ban.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone may return after missing the weekend win at Wolves with coronavirus.

Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips are all out,

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in their past nine home games against the Baggies, winning three and drawing six.

West Brom's most recent victory at West Ham was by 1-0 in September 2002 in the first Premier League match between the sides.

There have been 25 goals scored in the past seven Premier League meetings hosted by West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham can win their opening four competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1958. They have won 1-0 in all three of their fixtures in 2021.

The Hammers have taken 18 points from their past 10 league games, the fourth-best record in the division.

They have accrued 10 more points than at this stage of last season and made their best start since 2014-15.

West Ham could keep four consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since February 2014, when they were managed by Sam Allardyce.

They have won both of their league meetings against promoted sides so far this season.

David Moyes is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League against teams managed by Allardyce.

West Bromwich Albion