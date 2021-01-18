West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

West HamWest Ham United18:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
TEAM NEWS
West Ham forward Michail Antonio is expected to be fit to start his second game in four days despite an injury-interrupted season.
Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are among those pushing for a recall.
Robert Snodgrass makes a swift return to the London Stadium with new club West Brom, while Conor Gallagher is available after a ban.
Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone may return after missing the weekend win at Wolves with coronavirus.
Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips are all out,
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham are unbeaten in their past nine home games against the Baggies, winning three and drawing six.
- West Brom's most recent victory at West Ham was by 1-0 in September 2002 in the first Premier League match between the sides.
- There have been 25 goals scored in the past seven Premier League meetings hosted by West Ham.
West Ham United
- West Ham can win their opening four competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1958. They have won 1-0 in all three of their fixtures in 2021.
- The Hammers have taken 18 points from their past 10 league games, the fourth-best record in the division.
- They have accrued 10 more points than at this stage of last season and made their best start since 2014-15.
- West Ham could keep four consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since February 2014, when they were managed by Sam Allardyce.
- They have won both of their league meetings against promoted sides so far this season.
- David Moyes is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League against teams managed by Allardyce.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have taken four points from a possible 15 under Allardyce.
- They are unbeaten in three away league matches, one shy of their Premier League club record.
- The Baggies scored three goals at Wolves on Saturday, as many as in their previous five away league games combined.
- Albion have gone 10 matches without a top-flight away clean sheet, dating back to April 2018.
- They are winless in their past 29 Premier League games played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 16.
- West Brom have conceded 41 goals, seven more than any other team.
- Semi Ajayi has scored three goals in his past five appearances in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 49.