Coach Gavin Strachan, who took the team for Monday's 1-1 draw with Hibs, insists Celtic have no regrets over the ill-fated trip to Dubai which led to manager Neil Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 isolating players having to self-isolate. (Sun) external-link

Celtic could face disciplinary action over their trip to Dubai as Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell confirmed the compliance officer will investigate the club's alleged protocol breaches. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says some of his players' families had expressed concerns over the game with Celtic going ahead. (Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Scott Robertson has been recalled from his Gillingham loan spell by Celtic and is set to go straight into their depleted squad for Saturday's game against Livingston. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will open pre-contract talks with Aberdeen winger Scott Wright, who is available on a free this summer, but the Pittodrie club are open to agreeing a deal to let the 23-year-old move to Ibrox this month. (Daily Record) external-link

With all football below Championship level now suspended for three weeks, Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy says lower-league clubs have been "offered up as martyrs" following Celtic's controversial Dubai training camp. (Falkirk Herald) external-link

Jim McInally, manager of League 1 Peterhead, believes Scottish football should be paused at all levels and not just the lower divisions. (Press & Journal) external-link