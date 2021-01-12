Last updated on .From the section Man City

Club Bolivar play at Hernando Siles Stadium

Manchester City's parent company has announced Bolivia's largest side, Club Bolivar, as their first partner club.

French side Troyes became the 10th team acquired by the City Football Group (CFG) in September, however CFG has not taken a stake in Club Bolivar.

The deal will instead allow the sharing of strategic advice and technology with the record 29-time Bolivian champions.

The CFG network includes Major League Soccer side New York City, Spanish outfit Girona and India's Mumbai City.

"This long-term agreement is the first of its kind and will enable Club Bolivar to draw down on and utilise the wide range of football industry expertise developed by CFG," chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

"As well as supporting Club Bolivar's ambitions, we have an opportunity to learn. Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football," Soriano added.

In addition to building "world-class" facilities, CFG said Club Bolivar, based in Bolivia's capital La Paz, would be able to access "advice on scouting and coaching methodologies, youth academy development strategies, sports science and more".