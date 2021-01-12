Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Cameron Brannagan was diagnosed with a rare eye infection in October

Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan says he has NHS doctors to thank for saving his eyesight.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with an inflammation behind his right eye in October and feared going blind.

Brannagan praised the dedication of specialists at the Oxford Eye Hospital, one of whom cancelled holiday to perform the sight-saving surgery.

"She saved my life really," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "It wouldn't have been just football I'd have lost."

Former Liverpool trainee Brannagan paid tribute to consultant Dr Sri Sharma from the Eye Hospital for her care.

"For what they did for me, particularly with circumstances in the world at the moment, how they reacted as quick as they did, there's no words I can really say," he said.

"If she hadn't come in on the Saturday, it may not have caught the infection at the right time.

"It goes a long way and I can't really put into words how I feel about what she and the team did for me. It's out of this world."

'It makes you appreciate things more than before'

Brannagan returned to action for Oxford as a substitute against Burton on 2 January.

The former Fleetwood loanee is hoping to make his first start since October when Oxford face Cambridge United in the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

"Just to be out there on the pitch again, to run, was such a relief," he said.

"You feel so good and it makes you appreciate things more than you did before.

"They always say 'things happen for a reason' and something like this really does make you realise what you've got in your life."