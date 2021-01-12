Last updated on .From the section Football

Portsmouth beat Sunderland on penalties to win the 2019 EFL Trophy final

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford City will be refunded while talks continue over a new date.

Wembley Stadium was due to host the final in April with more than 60,000 tickets purchased.

The match was originally postponed following the first national Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Portsmouth, who beat Sunderland to win the trophy in 2019, have also reached the last 16 this season.

The 2021 final is scheduled to take place on Sunday 14 March.