Brentford moved into their new Community Stadium at the start of the season

Brentford's next two Championship fixtures against Bristol City and Reading have been postponed because of Covid-19 cases within the Bees camp.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank tested positive last Thursday.

A further round of testing on Monday returned more positives and the club were advised by the English Football League to close their training ground.

Their home match against City on Wednesday and trip to Reading on Saturday will both be rescheduled.

Brentford are currently fourth in the Championship and unbeaten in their past 15 league matches.

They also reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals and beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, as boss Frank isolated in line with government guidelines.

After Monday's round of testing, the club informed the EFL they would be unable to fulfil their next two fixtures because some players and staff, as well as their close contacts, would be required to self-isolate.

It is the second time the fixture with Bristol City has been postponed after the Robins feared a Covid-19 outbreak among their own squad on 1 January.