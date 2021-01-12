Last updated on .From the section Irish

Connor's Institute have not played a competitive match since March

Institute manager Sean Connor says Championship clubs feel "abandoned" by the Irish FA.

The 2020/21 season has still not got underway with teams increasingly worried that the whole campaign might be abandoned.

Last weekend NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said he remained hopeful that the second tier could be played.

The Championship has not been given the elite sport status required to play amid current Covid-19 restrictions.

Under government restrictions, the men's and women's Irish Premierships are the only football leagues allowed to proceed, however the former is currently in a two-week suspension while the women's season ended in December.

Connor's Institute, who were relegated from the top flight after last season's curtailed season was decided by a mathematical formula, have not played a game since March 2020.

"There's a sense of abandonment with the players and the staff," he said.

"We've been abandoned by the league and the IFA, there's just very low morale.

Institute were set to meet PSNI in the opening round of the Irish Cup in 9 January

"We're in constant communication and right now there's a lack of information, there's a lack of clarity from the authorities.

"I spoke to my chairman and he was still quite hopeful that we will get back to football some time towards the end of February.

"It's dependent on how the pandemic develops, how the vaccine application is rolled out."

Institute had expected to begin their season at home to PSNI in the first round of the Irish Cup on 9 December.

However the competition was postponed, with just 12 of the 32 participating teams qualifying for elite status.

"Elite status should have been granted to Championship clubs at the very start of the process," argued Connor.

The NI Football League made a request for elite status on behalf of the Championship in November, but it was rejected by the IFA.