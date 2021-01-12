Peterhead will not play again in January

All of Scottish football should be suspended, not just games outside the SPFL's top two tiers, says Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.

The Scottish FA announced on Monday that most football in Scotland would be suspended until February amid rising coronavirus infections.

Peterhead's League One and Scottish Cup matches this month have been postponed until at least February.

"I don't really agree with it," Morrison told BBC Scotland.

"If they were going to do it, they should have probably suspended all football for the next three weeks. I think as well there have been far more cases in the higher divisions than there have been in the lower divisions."

Peterhead have already made use of the UK government's job retention scheme by furloughing all their players and staff and Morrison fears his division will not be completed this season - a concern shared by Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy.

"Having a hospitality business outwith football, myself and my management team are probably not going to be back until May unfortunately, and you just have this sinking feeling football could be in the same boat," added Morrison.

Dumbarton are one spot below seventh-place Peterhead and Duffy told BBC Scotland's The Nine on Monday: "By three weeks' time, unless there's a major turnaround [in the number of Covid-19 cases], you wouldn't expect too much difference.

"Then they would have to extend it again. At Dumbarton we're already three games behind in the schedule. Take the next three weeks and that makes it six.

"If you add any more on I don't think there's a possibility for cramming all those games in, particularly for part-time players who are working all week."