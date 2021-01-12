Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham are 18th in the Premier League

Fulham manager Scott Parker says it is "scandalous" Wednesday's match against Tottenham was only confirmed on Monday.

The Premier League game was originally scheduled for 30 December but was postponed at short notice because of a coronavirus outbreak at Fulham.

In a fixture reshuffle on Monday, it was rescheduled after Spurs' match at Aston Villa was postponed.

"I am angry because it is not right. It is wrong. That is why I am so angry," said Parker.

He added: "The possibility of playing Spurs on Wednesday came on Saturday.

"We didn't think that was realistic and we were informed Monday morning at 9:30. To confirm that on Monday morning is scandalous. I accept we have to play the game, but it's the notice."

Asked if Fulham had a right to be upset, given the original match was called off with less than three hours' notice, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said: "Are you serious? I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started."

Parker, whose side are 18th in the Premier League, said he spent "numerous hours on Sunday trying to explain it wasn't feasible" after being told the game may be rearranged for Wednesday.

The Cottagers last played on Saturday, when they beat QPR 2-0 after extra time in the FA Cup third round.

"The people making these decisions don't understand players. We have had it tough. We thought they had six days' recovery time. It is madness really," he said.

"Getting a game called off is irrelevant. That is disappointing. To have a game agreed at 48 hours' notice, Jose will know you plan for one game or the other. Tottenham knew they had a fixture. He will have planned for that with his team selection.

"Would this have happened with two of the biggest teams in a title clash? Probably not. This is not acceptable."

The postponement of the Villa game - because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp - left Spurs needing to rearrange three matches in a cramped fixture list that also includes Europa League commitments.

Mourinho said the Premier League's decision to rearrange their game with Fulham for Wednesday is a "positive" solution.

"The biggest impact is to have matches postponed," he said.

"The changing of the order of the matches, the impact is minimal because in the end you have to play 19 matches at home and away, you have to play two matches against every team.

"If it is to help the Premier League to go and end properly, I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive."

