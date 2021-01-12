Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abby Dahlkemper was the only outfield player to start every game for the USA at the 2019 World Cup

Manchester City look set to sign USA World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper from North Carolina Courage.

The Pennsylvania-born defender, 27, who currently plays in the National Women's Soccer League in the USA, is in talks with City, BBC Sport understands.

Dahlkemper, who won the first of her 62 USA caps in 2016, would link up with two international team-mates in Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

She has reportedly been offered a "multi-year" contract.

The central defender has won the NWSL title three times in four seasons, first with Western New York Flash, then twice more when they evolved into North Carolina Courage following a franchise takeover.

City, the 2016 Women's Super League champions, have been runners-up for the past three seasons.

They currently sit fourth in the table, eight points behind local rivals Manchester United but with a game in hand.