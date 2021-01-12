Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Joe Hilton is yet to make a first-team appearance at Blackburn since his move from Everton

Blackburn Rovers have loaned goalkeeper Joe Hilton to Fleetwood Town on a seven-day emergency deal, in time for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie against Hull.

The Cod Army are without a recognised senior goalkeeper with Alex Cairns isolating due to Covid-19 and Joel Coleman not yet fully fit to play.

Hilton, 21, joined Blackburn after his release by Everton in 2019, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

He has experience at Premier League 2 level with both Rovers and the Toffees.

