Scott Wright featured in Aberdeen's weekend defeat by Rangers

Rangers are keen to sign Aberdeen's Scott Wright on a pre-contract, says Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes.

Wright, 23, is in the final few months of his Dons contract and McInnes revealed last week England was the forward's likely destination.

And the Aberdeen boss indicated it would be up to the club's board if an offer was received from Steven Gerrard's Rangers or any other club.

"I spoke with Steven yesterday," McInnes said.

"He called me to say they would have an interest in Scott on a pre-contract but they wanted to do things properly and that is not always the case when it gets to players running out of contract.

"I've resigned myself over the last few months that the likelihood was that Scott was leaving at the end of the season, nothing has really changed on that.

"I am not surprised that he might have other interest. I think there is more than just one club interested, but Rangers have illustrated that they have an interest in Scott and they could do a pre-contract with Scott really any time."

Aberdeen are third in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind Celtic, and face Livingston away on Wednesday evening.

"In an ideal situation we don't want to lose Scott, he is a key member of the team, so we are disappointed we are losing him come the end of the season," McInnes said.

"If we receive a good offer, it is up to the board to weigh that up from Rangers or whoever to see, like any of our players, if it is an opportunity for Scott to move on before the end of the season.

"I have been preparing for Scott not being here next season, but I am also preparing my team to play against Livingston tomorrow and Scott will be involved in that because he is a good player.

"He is our player and we pay his wages and as long as he continues to do well for me, until the situation changes and someone has agreed something with the club, I am confident we will still get that level of performance from him."

Meanwhile goalkeeper Gary Woods, 30, has extended his short-term contract with Aberdeen through to the end of the season. He arrived on loan from Oldham Athletic as cover for second-choice keeper Tomas Cerny, who remains sidelined through injury.