Last updated on .From the section Football

Lewie Coyle completed a dramatic late comeback for Hull City against Fleetwood Town

Hull City, Sunderland and Peterborough United all reached the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

Hull came from 2-0 down at home to beat Fleetwood 3-2, with Lewie Coyle netting a long-range winner in the 94th minute.

A late penalty from Aiden McGeady sealed a 2-0 win for the Black Cats over Port Vale, while Posh thrashed last season's finalists Portsmouth 5-1.

AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City, MK Dons and Oxford United also booked their places in the last eight.

League One leaders Lincoln beat Accrington 4-0 and a first senior goal from Jack Rudoni gave Wimbledon victory at Bristol Rovers.

Cambridge United, one of only three League Two teams in the last 16, lost to Rob Hall's second-half strike at Oxford while Stephen Walker netted twice as MK Dons beat Northampton Town.

Fleetwood looked to be heading into the quarter-finals at the KCOM Stadium, leading Hull by two goals with 12 minutes left.

But two goals in three minutes from Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter levelled the match before Coyle's effort beat visiting keeper Joe Hilton, who had only joined the Cod Army on an emergency loan deal from Blackburn earlier on Tuesday.

One third-round tie remains to be played, with Tranmere Rovers hosting Leicester City Under-21s on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).

The Foxes are the only academy side left in the competition.

The quarter-final pairings will be determined by an unseeded draw, with no regionalisation.

Portsmouth are yet to play the delayed 2019-20 final against Salford City, with talks continuing over a new date for the match.