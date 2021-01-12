Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steven Benda came through the youth ranks at FC Heidenheim

Swansea City have agreed a new three-year deal with goalkeeper Steven Benda.

The 22-year-old already had a year remaining on his existing contract, but has now committed to the Championship club until 2024.

The German, who has made one appearance this season, is out for a number of months following ankle surgery after he picked up an injury in training.

Benda is rated highly by head coach Steve Cooper and could challenge for first team football next season.

Signed from 1870 Munich in August 2017 following a recommendation from the club's League Cup-winning keeper Gerhard Tremmel, Benda spent last season on loan at Swindon, helping them win promotion to League One.

Swansea have recalled youngster Josh Gould from his season-long loan at Cymru Premier side Barry Town United following Benda's injury, although Cooper may now target a back-up goalkeeper in the January transfer window.