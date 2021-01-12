Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Sean Clare has made 17 League One appearances for Oxford, including seven off the bench

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Sean Clare on loan from fellow League One side Oxford United until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played 20 times for the U's having joined from Scottish club Hearts in August.

Clare has also spent time with Gillingham, Accrington, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury.

"I like getting on the ball, driving with it and hopefully I can chip in with some goals and assists," he said. external-link

Burton are bottom of League One but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink won his first game since returning to the club at Gillingham on Saturday.

