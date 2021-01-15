Quiz: Can you name the starting XIs from the last time Man Utd won at Anfield?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The last time Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield was on 17 January 2016.
The clubs meet again on Sunday - also 17 January - with United seeking a victory which would take them six points clear of their rivals at the top of the Premier League.
How times have changed. When Liverpool were beaten at Anfield on that day five years ago, they were ninth in the table and United's victory took them up to fifth.
Both sides have evolved significantly since then and we want to know whether you can name the starting XIs for both teams that day?
You have seven minutes - and some clues to help. Go!
Can you name the starting line-ups from the last time Man Utd won at Anfield?
|Hint
|Answers