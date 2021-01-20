Birmingham City v Preston North End

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45PrestonPreston North End
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|24
|15
|5
|4
|33
|21
|12
|50
|2
|Swansea
|24
|13
|7
|4
|29
|13
|16
|46
|3
|Watford
|24
|12
|7
|5
|28
|17
|11
|43
|4
|Reading
|24
|13
|4
|7
|37
|28
|9
|43
|5
|Bournemouth
|25
|11
|9
|5
|38
|21
|17
|42
|6
|Brentford
|22
|11
|8
|3
|36
|21
|15
|41
|7
|Stoke
|25
|9
|10
|6
|30
|26
|4
|37
|8
|Middlesbrough
|23
|10
|6
|7
|28
|19
|9
|36
|9
|Bristol City
|23
|11
|3
|9
|25
|24
|1
|36
|10
|Barnsley
|25
|10
|4
|11
|27
|32
|-5
|34
|11
|Blackburn
|24
|9
|6
|9
|39
|28
|11
|33
|12
|Luton
|24
|9
|6
|9
|21
|26
|-5
|33
|13
|Preston
|24
|10
|2
|12
|30
|33
|-3
|32
|14
|Huddersfield
|24
|9
|4
|11
|28
|34
|-6
|31
|15
|Cardiff
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|27
|3
|29
|16
|Millwall
|23
|5
|11
|7
|20
|24
|-4
|26
|17
|Birmingham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|26
|18
|Coventry
|24
|6
|8
|10
|22
|34
|-12
|26
|19
|Nottm Forest
|24
|6
|7
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|25
|20
|QPR
|23
|5
|9
|9
|22
|30
|-8
|24
|21
|Derby
|24
|5
|7
|12
|15
|25
|-10
|22
|22
|Rotherham
|22
|5
|5
|12
|23
|32
|-9
|20
|23
|Sheff Wed
|23
|6
|7
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|19
|24
|Wycombe
|23
|3
|6
|14
|16
|35
|-19
|15