Leeds United v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Leeds remain without six players because of injury, including key midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Fit-again defender Diego Llorente, who returned to the match-day squad against Wolves, could make his first appearance for a month.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says midfielder Stuart Armstrong has a "50-50" chance of recovering from a muscle problem in time to play on Tuesday.
Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are still sidelined.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is their first meeting in any competition since October 2012, when Leeds won 3-0 at home in a League Cup tie.
- Southampton are on a run of three straight league victories in this fixture, with the most recent being a 1-0 away win in March 2012.
- However, Leeds have lost just one of their 12 home games against Southampton in the Premier League, keeping nine clean sheets (W6, D5).
Leeds United
- Leeds have lost consecutive league matches for the fourth time this season. They haven't lost three in a row since November 2017.
- The Whites have only kept one clean sheet in their past eight league matches.
- They have won seven of their nine league games this season against teams currently below them in the table.
- Leeds are one victory shy of 200 in the Premier League.
- Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 11 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) in the top flight this season, a joint high.
- Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of Leeds' home league wins this season. They have only taken two points from the seven games at Elland Road in which he hasn't scored.
Southampton
- Saints' total of four points in 2021 is the lowest in the Premier League, as is their tally of six goals scored.
- Southampton ended a club record run of six consecutive league defeats by drawing against Chelsea on Saturday.
- Their solitary victory in 12 top-flight matches came against Liverpool in January (D4, L7).
- Saints have won nine of their past 10 league games against promoted sides, with the exception being a goalless draw with Fulham on Boxing Day this season.
- An unrivalled 65% of their 31 Premier League goals this season have been scored before half-time.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions this season.
- They have conceded 21 goals in their eight league fixtures this year, having let in just 19 in their 16 matches in 2020.