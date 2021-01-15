Last updated on .From the section Derby

Championship side Derby County have appointed England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 35-year-old, who had been in interim charge since Phillip Cocu was sacked on 14 November, has now also officially retired as a player.

Rooney said: "I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

"To be given the opportunity to follow Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour."

Liam Rosenior takes up the role of assistant manager, with former England boss Steve McClaren continuing as technical director and advisor to the board of directors.

