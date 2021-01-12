Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Sorba Thomas scored three goals in 13 appearances for Boreham Wood this season

Huddersfield Town have signed winger Sorba Thomas from National League club Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Thomas, 21, spent time in West Ham's academy and played 77 times for Boreham Wood, scoring eight times.

He will initially join up with the club's B team.

"Sorba has a lot of potential and many qualities that will fit the way we play," Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website

