Viktor Gyokeres, seen here heading in his only Swansea goal, has won two caps for Sweden

Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from his season-long loan at Swansea City.

The 22-year-old started just three games in all competitions for the Swans since joining in October, making a further nine substitute appearances.

Gyokeres scored his only goal for the Championship side during Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win at League Two Stevenage.

He will now return to Premier League Brighton, where he has made eight senior appearances and scored one goal.

Gyokeres is the third player to be recalled from a loan at Swansea in recent weeks.

With midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer returning to Wolves and Bristol City respectively, Swans head coach Steve Cooper will be looking to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

Swansea are currently second in the Championship table.

"Brighton wanted to recall him, that happened a couple of days ago and he has said his goodbyes," said Cooper.

"I have to say he is a really good guy, and there is a good player in there.

"I think it was a loan that came a bit later than what everyone wanted. He had some bad luck picking up Covid on international duty too.

"He was happy here, but he wanted to play more football and we wish him well."