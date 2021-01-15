Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons has lost twice in succession now in Sportscene Predictions. Can she stop a blip becoming a sustained run of defeats?

This week, the Nine presenter takes on Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon in trying to forecast the results of the six Scottish Premiership fixtures over the weekend.

Scottish Premiership Amy Richard Celtic v Livingston 0-1 2-1 Hamilton Acad v Dundee Utd 0-1 1-1 Hibernian v Kilmarnock 2-1 2-1 Ross County v Aberdeen 1-2 0-2 St Johnstone v St Mirren 1-0 1-1 Motherwell v Rangers 1-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 0-2

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Derek Ferguson 70 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 1110 Pundits 1020