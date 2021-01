Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jay Fulton has represented Scotland at under-21 level

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton is close to signing a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

The new deal is a reward for Fulton's impressive form under Steve Cooper this season.

The Scot, 26, has scored eight goals in 121 appearances since joining Swansea from Falkirk in January 2014.

Fulton's current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.