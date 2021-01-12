Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Julian Tagg was Exeter City's chairman until July and has been involved in the running of the club since 2003

Exeter City president Julian Tagg will have to self-isolate for much of the transfer window after being in contact with a new signing who has Covid-19.

The unnamed player, who attended Saturday's FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday, tested positive on Monday after showing symptoms on Sunday.

Tagg, who runs the club's external affairs, has tested negative but will still have to isolate for 14 days.

"It just shows how careful you've got to be," said manager Matt Taylor.

"He (the new signing), was here on Saturday and Julian spent a little bit of time talking to him, introduced himself as he always does and around the boardroom area so he'll be isolating."

The new player is joining Exeter from a team which has had some Covid-19 issues, but had tested negative for the illness before coming to the Devon club.

"He's not met the squad," Taylor added to BBC Radio Devon.

"Because it was open air he came to watch the game on Saturday, he was due to have his medical on Monday morning but he lost his sense of taste and smell on Sunday which is incredible as he sat close to Julian and spoke to Julian, hence why Julian's isolating now."