Lukaku has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances for club and country this season

Romelu Lukaku scored a 119th-minute winner to send Inter Milan into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the expense of Fiorentina.

Inter led through Arturo Vidal's first-half penalty but Christian Kouame equalised with a 57th-minute drive.

Neither side were able to find a winner before the 90 minutes were up, taking the game to extra time.

Just as it looked like penalties would be needed, substitute Lukaku thumped home a header.