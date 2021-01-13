Italian Coppa Italia
FiorentinaFiorentina1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores extra-time winner

From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances for club and country this season

Romelu Lukaku scored a 119th-minute winner to send Inter Milan into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the expense of Fiorentina.

Inter led through Arturo Vidal's first-half penalty but Christian Kouame equalised with a 57th-minute drive.

Neither side were able to find a winner before the 90 minutes were up, taking the game to extra time.

Just as it looked like penalties would be needed, substitute Lukaku thumped home a header.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Terracciano
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 98dos Santos de PauloBooked at 79mins
  • 22CáceresSubstituted forVenutiat 53'minutes
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 10Castrovilli
  • 3Biraghi
  • 92EyssericBooked at 6minsSubstituted forVlahovicat 52'minutes
  • 5BonaventuraBooked at 27mins
  • 11KouaméBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCallejónat 97'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Valero
  • 8Duncan
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 23Venuti
  • 27Barreca
  • 28Montiel
  • 29Krastev
  • 32Dalle Mura
  • 33Brancolini
  • 69Dragowski
  • 77Callejón

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 45minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 61'minutes
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 117mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 15YoungSubstituted forHakimiat 69'minutesBooked at 112mins
  • 22VidalBooked at 84minsSubstituted forBrozovicat 94'minutes
  • 24EriksenBooked at 79mins
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 81'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 7SánchezBooked at 120mins
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forLukakuat 69'minutesBooked at 120mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 6de Vrij
  • 9Lukaku
  • 12Sensi
  • 23Barella
  • 27Padelli
  • 77Brozovic
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away20
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away31
