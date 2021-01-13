Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Marcel Hilssner played one game for Werder Bremen, for whom he started out in his native Germany

Coventry City have loaned winger Marcel Hilssner to Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was signed from German side SC Paderborn last summer but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Sky Blues.

Hilssner, who started at Werder Bremen and then moved to Dynamo Dresden, Hansa Rostock, Paderborn and Hallescher, has scored 30 goals in 157 career games.

"Marcel likes to be direct with his play," Latics boss Harry Kewell said. external-link

"He's is powerful and can create chances. He'll give us another option across midfield and I'm excited to see what he can do for us in the second-part of the campaign."

Hilssner could make his Oldham in Saturday's game against Walsall.

