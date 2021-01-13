Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Tyreik Wright has yet to make his Villa first team debut

Walsall have made their first January transfer window signing by bringing in young Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright on loan for the rest of the season.

Wright, 19, who can also play down the middle, has yet to make his first-team debut for Premier League Villa.

But he has made 11 appearances for Villa's Under-23s and played in all three Papa John's Trophy group games..

"Tyreik's got great ability. He's going to give us great options out wide," said Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke.

"He's been showing his match winning qualities in the Under 23's at Villa and for his country at youth level.

"We've got a great relationship with Villa and we're very grateful to them for letting us have one of their exciting youngsters.

Walsall have lost their last three games, but still stand 11th in League Two, just four points off a play-off place.

Tyreik Wright has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to Under-19 level

