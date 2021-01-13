Last updated on .From the section Hull

Jordan Flores has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Dundalk in 2020-21

Hull City have signed ex-Wigan midfielder Jordan Flores from League Of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk on an 18-month contract.

The 25-year-old won a league and League Cup double with Dundalk in 2019 and scored against Arsenal in the Europa League group stages in December.

"Jordan will bring good balance to the team, being left-footed," head coach Grant McCann told the club website.

"He's a good character and an excellent lad in how he goes about his business."

Flores' contract also includes an option for a further year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.