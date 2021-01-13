Last updated on .From the section Football

A first-half double from Danny Lloyd set Tranmere on their way to victory

Tranmere Rovers became the last side to book their place in the Papa John's Trophy quarter-finals with victory over Leicester City Under-21s.

League Two Rovers were 3-1 up at half-time through Morgan Ferrier and two goals from Danny Lloyd after Jacob Wakeling had briefly levelled things.

Corey Taylor stretched the lead before Thanawat Suengchitthawon grabbed a consolation as the game finished 4-2.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Saturday, 23 January.

Seven League One sides made it through to the last eight on Tuesday, while Leicester were the only remaining academy team in the competition.

Tranmere will be joined by AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City, MK Dons and Oxford United along with Hull City, Sunderland and Peterborough United.

The quarter-final pairings will be determined by an unseeded draw, with no regionalisation.

Portsmouth are yet to play the delayed 2019-20 final against Salford City, with talks continuing over a new date for the match.