Bristol City goalscorer Ebony Salmon began her career at Aston Villa

Bristol City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to become the first team into the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.

City's Benedicte Haland denied Diana Silva at point blank range before Sian Rogers got a toe to an Ebony Salmon effort in a goalless first half.

Two goals in three second-half minutes from Salmon saw City take control as she twice finished well after breaking through the visitors' defence.

Stine Larsen's 86th-minute header set up a tense finish, but City held on.

City were without England youth goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley and midfielder Carla Humphrey who tested positive for Covid-19 before the match and have begun a 10-day isolation period.

Championship sides Crystal Palace and Leicester City meet in the second quarter-final on Thursday.

Next Wednesday defending champions Chelsea travel to WSL rivals Manchester City before Championship side Durham go to top-flight West Ham United in the last quarter-final 24 hours later.