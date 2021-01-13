Continental League Cup: Bristol City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to make semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Bristol City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to become the first team into the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.
City's Benedicte Haland denied Diana Silva at point blank range before Sian Rogers got a toe to an Ebony Salmon effort in a goalless first half.
Two goals in three second-half minutes from Salmon saw City take control as she twice finished well after breaking through the visitors' defence.
Stine Larsen's 86th-minute header set up a tense finish, but City held on.
City were without England youth goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley and midfielder Carla Humphrey who tested positive for Covid-19 before the match and have begun a 10-day isolation period.
Championship sides Crystal Palace and Leicester City meet in the second quarter-final on Thursday.
Next Wednesday defending champions Chelsea travel to WSL rivals Manchester City before Championship side Durham go to top-flight West Ham United in the last quarter-final 24 hours later.
- Mark Wright joins Crawley Town: Can the TV personality make it as a pro footballer?
- The Serpent: New drama brings the chilling crimes of Charles Sobhraj to life