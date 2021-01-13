Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Parkhouse scored 19 goals under Declan Devine in 2019

Northern Ireland Under-21 striker David Parkhouse has joined League of Ireland side Derry City on a three-year deal.

Parkhouse had a loan spell at the Brandywell in 2019 while on the books at Sheffield United.

He bagged 19 goals in 39 appearances for Declan Devine's side as the Candystripes secured a return to European football.

"I had a number of offers and things to consider but this is my hometown club," said Parkhouse.

"I love the place to bits and was actually devastated to have to leave in 2019. I couldn't be happier to have finally got it all sorted."

After returning to Sheffield United when his stint at Derry City ended, Parkhouse went out on loan to Stevenage and Hartlepool United.

Derry manager Devine said he was "delighted" to have Parkhouse back at the club for a second spell.

"We've made no secret of the fact that we want the players who come here to know the club, know the league and be a good fit for Derry City and David brings that in spades," he said.

"He has a real energy and tenacity in his approach to the game. He is well got by the players already here and it will be the same with new players coming in."

The League of Ireland is not expected to return until mid-March at the earliest due to the Covid-19 crisis. Derry finished seventh at the end of the pandemic-hit 2020 campaign, which saw each team play 18 games.