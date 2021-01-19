Liverpool v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has missed four successive matches in all competitions because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are monitoring the fitness of defender Joel Matip, who could miss a fifth match with an abductor injury.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho may deputise once again in defence, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota remain out.

Burnley hope to welcome back Charlie Taylor, who has not featured since the win against Sheffield United on 29 December because of a hamstring injury.

Jimmy Dunne will be assessed for a minor injury, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been self-isolating.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley were playing pretty well at the turn of the year but they have just lost two on the spin against Manchester United and West Ham and it is hard to see them getting anything at Anfield either.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in 2016 is their only win against Liverpool in 12 Premier League matches.

The Clarets have won only one of their past 26 away matches at Anfield in all competitions.

The only points dropped by Liverpool in 19 matches at home last season was in their 1-1 draw with Burnley on 11 July.

Liverpool

Liverpool have 34 points after 18 league matches. At the halfway stage last season, the Reds were on 55 points and had a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

They are winless in four Premier League fixtures, scoring one goal in total.

Liverpool's goalless home draw against Manchester United ended their 42-match Premier League scoring streak at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the Reds are unbeaten in 68 Premier League home matches, winning 55 and drawing 13.

Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah has gone four games without a goal.

