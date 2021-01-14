Eamonn Brophy (left) was approached by St Mirren because he was out of contract at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer says he might have to sign a new striker on "trust" because the pandemic makes it difficult to see players in action.

A front man is his priority during the January transfer window after Eamonn Brophy moved to St Mirren.

Trialist Andre Wright, who has left Bohemians, failed to win a contract.

Asked if he would sign a player on a recommendation despite not seeing him in action, Dyer said: "If it is someone I really trust, 100%."

The manager explained that, while he had a list of targets, it is difficult to persuade players to come to Kilmarnock because they do not want to leave their families during the pandemic.

"It's videos and talking to people that you know and trust - it's the old fashioned way and the best way," he said. "But, if you are just watching the videos all day, it will just show you the best bits.

"If it is from England, I know managers down there, I know scouts down there, I know agents who are honest with you and those who 'aint."

Wright, 24, began his career with West Bromwich Albion and had a spell with Brighton & Hove Albion without making a first-team appearance at either.

He scored nine goals in 18 games as he helped Bohemians finish runners-up in the League Of Ireland.

"He trained with us a couple of days," Dyer said. "We had a look at him, it wasn't what we were looking for, so that one's ended."

Dyer says he is comfortable with the fact that the majority of his squad are out of contract at the end of the season, despite the possibility that other clubs could offer them deals, as happened with Brophy.

"They have a right to talk or sign for whoever they want," he added. "We have a wage structure here, we have a budget and we keep to that as much as we can do.

"It would be unfair to give one or two new contracts and the rest would be waiting, so it's better not to give out any."