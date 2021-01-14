Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Finn Cousin-Dawson has started Bradford's past five League Two matches

Bradford City defender Finn Cousin-Dawson has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Bantams this season after making his debut against Doncaster in the Papa John's Trophy in September.

"I was desperate to get it done and make sure I stay at the club for a lot longer," he told the club website. external-link

"It shows all young players coming through our academy now that there is a pathway at the football club."