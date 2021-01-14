Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Conor McLaughlin joined Sunderland from Millwall in July 2019

Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin is facing a spell on the sidelines as he requires a hernia operation.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 16 appearances for the Black Cats this season.

"He's another one that has shown top character to put in the performances that he has while in pain," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.

"I've had a hernia myself and sometimes it does get a bit too much and you just can't sprint like you used to."