Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Andre Green ended last season on loan with Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Aston Villa winger Andre Green.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after being released by Villa at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Green helped the Villans win promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, but spent last season on loan in the Championship with Preston and Charlton.

He could make his debut for the Owls, who have not disclosed the length of deal he has signed, against Everton in the FA Cup fourth round on 23 January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.