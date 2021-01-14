Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley returns to the Sportscene sofas on Sunday on another busy weekend.

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship is on Friday on BBC Scotland (19:30 GMT), with Leanne Crichton and James McFadden.

It continues with Sportscene results the next day (16:30) on BBC One and Sportscene on BBC Scotland (19:30) with McFadden and Julie Fleeting.

Then Bartley joins Michael Stewart for Sunday's highlights (19:15).

The latter two shows will be repeated on BBC One Scotland later on Saturday (23:20) and Sunday (23:40).

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover Saturday and Sunday's Premiership matches - and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan both days from midday.

There will also be live coverage of all the weekend's action on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.