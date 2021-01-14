Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Martin succeeded Jim Shaw as president of the Irish Football Association in 2016

Irish FA president David Martin faces a three-way contest for the vacant Fifa vice-president's role with FA of Wales president Kieran O'Connor and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney.

The £190,000 position reserved for the UK associations became vacant after FA chairman Greg Clarke's resignation.

Clarke quit his posts in November over unacceptable language he used when referring to black players.

Martin was defeated by Clarke in a previous election for the post in 2019.

World governing body Fifa has eight vice-president positions, one of which is reserved for the four UK associations.

Vote at Uefa Congress on 20 April

Nominations had to be submitted by 2 January and the vote will take place at Uefa's congress in Montreux on 20 April.

Martin was elected as Irish FA president in 2016 and his tenure has seen the governing body earn kudos for the reopening of Windsor Park, a successful staging of the Women's European Under-17 finals in addition to the National Stadium being named host venue for this year's Uefa Super Cup.

Back in 2010, then Northern Ireland Sports Minister Nelson McCausland made the delivery of £26m of government funding for the Windsor Park redevelopment contingent on then IFA president Raymond Kennedy and treasurer Martin leaving their positions after he described the football governing body as "not fit for purpose".

Martin returned to the IFA's top table in 2013 as vice-president after a suitability assessment which was in place as a criteria for occupying senior office was removed and became the governing body's president in 2016.

Jim Boyce is one of two previous Northern Ireland men to serve as Fifa vice-president

Former referee O'Connor was elected FAW president in 2018 after holding a number of position with the Welsh Football League including treasurer and assistant secretary.

O'Connor, who has been a qualified chartered secretary for more than three decades, has sat on the Uefa Club licensing committee and will be aiming to become the first Welsh Fifa vice-president.

He also has specialist training in corporate law, finance, governance and management.

Mulraney has been chairman of Alloa Athletic since 2006, when they were in the Second Division and the part-time club are now in the second-tier Championship.

The successful businessman stepped up from his SFA vice-president's role to become president for a time last year following illness to Rod Petrie and is currently a member of Scottish football's Joint Response Group dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Former Irish FA presidents, Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce, have previously served as Fifa vice-presidents.