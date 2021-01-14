Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Gary Holt was appointed as Falkirk manager in 2013

Scottish League 1 leaders Falkirk have appointed former Livingston manager Gary Holt as their sporting director.

Holt, who managed Falkirk in 2013/14, left top-flight Livingston in November.

The 47-year-old says he has "unfinished business" at the club that he left to become assistant at Norwich City.

"Falkirk has always held a special place in my heart," said Holt. "I'm going to devote all my energies in getting this club back to the Scottish Premiership."

Holt, who won 10 Scotland caps during a 16-year career with Kilmarnock, Norwich and Nottingham Forest, insists he is "not here to be the next Falkirk manager".

But he believes working in youth development while in England can help him "develop a five-year football strategy" at the club.