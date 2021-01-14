Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Andrew Surman left Bournemouth in August 2020

Midfielder Andrew Surman has extended his contract with MK Dons until the end of the season.

The ex-Bournemouth and Southampton man, 34, has played 12 games since joining on a short-term deal in November.

"I hadn't played too much before coming here but I've slowly found my fitness and really enjoyed being a part of things," he told the club website.

"I don't think I could be at a better club, especially in League One, to play the way I want to play."