Liverpool-born Adam Lewis has won England honours at a number of youth age groups

Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis has joined League One side Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old wing-back, who has played for England Under-20's, spent the first part of this season on loan at French second-tier side Amiens.

He played nine times in Ligue 2 but has yet to play a league game in England.

Lewis' only first-team appearance for Premier League champions Liverpool came in an FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury Town last February.

Lewis is the first player to move to Home Park in the January transfer window and comes in after Niall Canavan joined Bradford City for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

