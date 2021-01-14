Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kaiyne Woolery left Swindon to join Tranmere in September 2020

Forward Kaiyne Woolery has extended his deal at Tranmere Rovers until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals in 21 games for Rovers since his move to Prenton Park in September.

Woolery, who was signed by Bolton from Tamworth and also went on to play for Wigan, Notts County and Forest Green, has scored 26 goals in 217 games.

"I see him as a major threat to any opposition, especially in League Two," boss Keith Hill said. external-link

"He's a player I've chased down at previous clubs I've managed and now that I've got him, I wanted to keep him."