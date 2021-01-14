Dennis Praet: Leicester City midfielder out for three months with tendon injury
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet will be out for around three months after picking up a hamstring injury against Stoke in the FA Cup.
The 26-year-old pulled up in the closing stages of Saturday victory and could be ruled out until mid-April.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers described the injury as "a huge blow".
"It was not quite his hamstring but a tendon in the hamstring," he added. "It was an awkward one for him, the ball just popped up and he over-stretched."