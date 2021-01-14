FA Cup: Manchester United v Liverpool match to be shown live on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The mouth-watering FA Cup fourth-round match between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will be shown live on the BBC.
The teams, who have lifted the trophy 19 times between them, face each other on Sunday, 24 January (17:00 GMT).
There is the prospect of shocks in the BBC's two other ties.
Manchester City are at League Two side Cheltenham Town (23 January, 17:30 GMT) and Chelsea host Championship side Luton Town (24 January, 12:00 GMT).
BBC One Wales will show Swansea City's clash against fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 23 January, 15:00 GMT).
Two other fourth-round matches on Saturday will be available live on BBC's digital platforms - Sheffield United's game against Plymouth Argyle and West Ham's tie against Doncaster Rovers (both 15:00 GMT kick-offs).
Full list of FA Cup fourth-round televised matches - all times GMT
Friday, 22 January
Chorley v Wolves (19:45) - Live on BT Sport 1
Saturday, 23 January
Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal (12:15) - Live on BT Sport 1
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City (17:30) - Live on BBC One
Sunday, 24 January
Chelsea v Luton Town (12:00) - Live on BBC One
Brentford v Leicester City (14:30) - Live on BT Sport 1
Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00) - Live on BBC One
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (20:00) - Live on BT Sport 1
Monday, 25 January
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:45) - Live on BT Sport 1
