Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's been another week of controversy off the park in the Scottish Premiership, but the race for the title, European places and to avoid relegation continues this weekend.

Saturday's five fixtures include second-top reigning champions Celtic looking to narrow the 21-point gap on leaders Rangers as they entertain a Livingston side seeking a ninth consecutive win.

On Sunday, Rangers will be eyeing a 16th straight victory as they visit Motherwell, where Graham Alexander is making his home debut as manager.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Midfielder Scott Robertson has been recalled from a loan spell at Gillingham and is in the squad as Celtic find themselves with Covid-19 issues. Boss Neil Lennon, his assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players are still self-isolating as close contacts of injured defender Christopher Jullien.

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater is expected to return to the bench after a lay-off.

Celtic vice-captain Callum McGregor: "We know the title is a big task now, but we can't lose hope or lose faith, we have to keep fighting.

Livingston defender Efe Ambrose: "Celtic are Celtic, no matter what is going on around the club. There is no weak Celtic because I have been there and I know that every player merits being there."

Did you know? Celtic have won 11 of their previous 12 home games against Livingston in the top flight, drawing the other 0-0 in April 2019.

Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton captain Brian Easton is back in the squad after a knee injury, as is defender Aaron Martin who sat out the Kilmarnock loss due to having to self-isolate. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and David Templeton (groin) are still out.

Calum Butcher returns for United after a hamstring injury and Ryan Edwards will be back involved after getting the all-clear from his regular cancer check.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "We're going to ask our boys to stick to the protocols, so we're hoping we'll get the chance to not celebrate. We're hoping we score a few goals and don't celebrate them."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We are fighting every day to get better. We will not be allowed to take the foot off the gas."

Did you know? Hamilton are looking to win back-to-back home league games within the same season for the first time since March 2018.

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

New signings Jackson Irvine and Chris Cadden could make their Hibs debut. Ofir Marciano, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, Sean Mackie and Scott Allan are out but Martin Boyle is available after an ankle issue.

Killie boss Alex Dyer has a couple of unnamed injured players out. Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Ross Millen remain injured.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "We could make more signings. It might be depending on movement the other way. I'd expect some shuffling of the squad between now and the end of the month."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "It's nice to get decent results under our belt. Hibs are a good side. Although they have come off a bad run of their own, they got a good point against Celtic, so it's going to be a tough game - we've played them twice before and they were close."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have failed to win each of their last six Scottish Premiership visits to Hibernian (D3 L3), with their last victory coming in May 2014 under Allan Johnston.

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Ross Stewart, Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco are all closing in on comebacks for the hosts. New signing Mohamed Maouche has returned to France to visit his sick mother while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Hedges is again suspended for Aberdeen after Tuesday's clash at Livingston was postponed.

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson: "We are lucky enough to get to come to work. Some people can't. It's great to have that routine and I feel privileged I can do that."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "[Manager] John Hughes is an inspired appointment by Ross County. He is deserving of this opportunity and has been out of the top flight for too long."

Did you know? Ross County remain without a home league win since their opening game of the season against Motherwell, drawing four and losing six since.

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Michael O'Halloran returns from suspension for St Johnstone. Defender James Brown, who recently signed on loan from Millwall, could be in contention.

Former Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner could make his debut for St Mirren. Kristian Dennis (calf) is the only fitness concern for the Paisley side.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "St Mirren are always well organised, very hard to beat, really good on the counter-attack so it is going to be a tough game."

St Mirren's new striker Collin Quaner: "I like playing physical, I like working hard, and I think that's what every team needs. Physically I am feeling good. I was keeping fit in Germany in recent months."

Did you know? St Johnstone have scored just four goals in their 11 home league games this season, fewer than any other Scottish Premiership club.

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Steven Lawless goes into the Motherwell squad after receiving international clearance following his move from Burton Albion on Friday. Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain sidelined.

Rangers could have midfielder Ryan Jack back after a knee injury. Kemar Roofe (quad) will be missing and George Edmundson has undergone hernia surgery which will keep him out for a month. Scott Arfield (ankle) and Nikola Katic (knee) are sidelined.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Steven Lawless can certainly help us at the top end and be that link between the defensive side of the game and the forwards."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The reality is that Ryan Jack does need looking after differently to some other players. It is something we will keep an eye on and try and make him available as much as we can because he is so important to both club and country."

Did you know? Motherwell are winless in their last 47 top-flight league games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.

