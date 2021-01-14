Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Neal Eardley made more than 100 appearances each for Oldham, Blackpool and Lincoln

Burton Albion have loaned Wales international defender Neal Eardley to Barrow until the end of the season.

Eardley, 32, joined the Brewers in August after his contract expired at Lincoln, and has since made 14 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has played only twice under new boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and is dropping down a division to League Two for more first-team game-time.

"That's why we have let him go out on loan," Hasselbaink said. external-link

The well-travelled defender, who has 16 Wales caps, has played for eight clubs, including Oldham, Blackpool and Birmingham, and has 15 goals in 431 career appearances.

