Hibernian are close to completing the signing of former Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden, who has spent 18 months with Major League Soccer champions Columbus Crew, but the deal for the 24-year-old is unlikely to be finalised in time for him to face Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers are interested in signing 23-year-old Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, according to the Press Association. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have no interest in signing £1.35m-rated Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer despite reports in the West Midlands, according to an Ibrox source. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United have tied Nicky Clark down to a new long-term deal, ending speculation that city rivals Dundee would make a move for the attacker. (The Herald) external-link

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has joined Northampton Town on loan until the summer after the 19-year-old spent the first half of the season with Aberdeen. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aston Villa face a battle to keep academy midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with Celtic and Ajax ready to make a move for the 17-year-old England youth international when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Daily Mail) external-link

Ross County could add Sam Stanton to their squad ahead of Saturday's game against Aberdeen after offering the former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder a contract, with the 26-year-old impressing on trial after leaving Phoenix Rising. (Press & Journal) external-link

Luton Town are close to signing utility man Kal Naismith on a free transfer after the 28-year-old left Wigan Athletic by mutual consent last week. (Football Insider) external-link

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has refused to rule out declaring the season "null and void" if coronavirus restrictions grind the Scottish game back to a halt. (Daily Record) external-link

Neil Doncaster said it would have been "madness" to allow individual clubs to decide if they could fulfil a fixture as the SPFL chief executive defended the decision not to postpone Monday's Premiership game, when Hibs expressed concern about facing Celtic after the host club revealed centre-half Christopher Jullien tested positive for Covid-19 after their training break in Dubai. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Chief executive Neil Doncaster has insisted that the SPFL did not do Celtic any special favours by allowing them to have a winter training break in Dubai, leading to their game against Hibs being moved 48 hours, as any club could have done likewise and the trip was approved by the Scottish government. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has apologised for "breaking every Covid rule" as he celebrated with Lawrence Shankland after the striker's stunning goal against St Johnstone and has backed the SPFL in following their English counterparts' instruction to stop hugging. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers are on track to become the best team in Europe, according to new research by bettingexpert.com, which predicts that Steven Gerrard's side will better Celtic's 106-point haul in the 2016/17 season that stands as the record points total in top European leagues. (The National) external-link